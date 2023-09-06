We have over 50 years of Highlife music that hasn't been explored - Epixode

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Epixode, has expressed his belief that Highlife music is the future sound of Ghana, even amidst the current trend of Afrobeat.



He revealed this in an interview with Joy News during a private listening session of Nigerian singer Patoranking's 'World Best' album in Accra.



Epixode highlighted that there is a rich catalog of Ghanaian rhythms spanning over 50 years that haven't received much attention due to the dominance of Afrobeat in recent times.



"There are five decades of Ghanaian catalog before Afrobeat which have not been touched. If Ghana has about 600 rhythms, we have not scratched the surface yet, so I believe highlife is the sound of the future," he explained.



