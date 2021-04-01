'We didn't expect such an epic night at 3 Music Awards' - Tha Plugzz

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Nana Reagan, Contributor

Young and energetic duo, Tha Plugzz have revealed they were expectant of a good show but didn't expect such an epic night at the just ended 3 Music Awards ceremony.



The group, made of two talented young guys Drama Boy and Fred Kobby calls on corporate bodies to invest in such wonderfully organised events to make it much better.



"3 Music awards was nice, very great. we didn't expect such an epic show and commend the organisers for the efforts. It is our hope that corporate bodies will invest in such well organised events in the industry to make it much better" the duo told Nana Reagan



According to them, they hope to see more of such beautiful events but the only way it can happen is when organisers are supported financially by investors.



Tha Plugzz, who are signed to Granted Soul Entertainment found their passion in writing and later came together to produce exciting Afro pop/Afrobeat songs.



The duo is currently promoting their current song titled 'Arizona', and Granted Soul Entertainment is ready to roll out pulsating music from them.