We destroy ourselves in the music industry that's why BET/GRAMMY don't honour us – Captain Planet

Former leader of the defunct 4×4 hiplife group, Captain Planet

Former leader of the defunct 4×4 hiplife group, Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey popularly known as Captain Planet, has added his voice to the debate on the reasons why artistes from Ghana are not recognized in the prestigious award schemes like the BET and GRAMMY.



He intimated that, he expected at least five artistes from Ghana to have made it to the BET/GRAMMY nominations this year. He attributed the artistes’ inability to bag nominations at the top level to the self destruction that exist among artistes and industry players.



His call comes at a time when dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is in the news for his ‘Already’ music video with American superstar Beyonce which most industry players are trying to downplay its impact.



He tweeted: “BET come GH no dey inside. GRAMMY come GH no dey inside. How do u expect them to access your hard work when others are busy destroying it & all they see is negative vibes . personally i was expecting to see 5 artistes from Flag of Ghana at least 1 of them bagging BET/GRAMMY nomination”



