We can't rekindle our love, we're now like family - Nayas' latest update on Ernest Opoku

Entertainment of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and TV host Nayas has opened up about settling her differences with her former lover, Ernest Opoku Jnr., following years of prolonged misunderstanding that led her to spell out some secrets.



According to Nayas, there is no chance of them coming together to pick up where they left off, although he is in her good books.



In an interview on the Delay Show, she noted that the gospel singer is more like family to her.



"You don't have to be enemies with a man or woman you once were in a relationship with...we can't rekindle our love, we are more like family," she said.



To confirm her claim of settling their difference, she mentioned that their path recently crossed.



"Thanks to God, there is no problem between us, not at all. I last saw him on January 1. We exchanged pleasantries, there is absolutely no bad blood between us. We took a photo together," she clarified.



Meanwhile, the gospel singer has maintained that he never was in a relationship with Nayas but had an affair with her one time.







