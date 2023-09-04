We are doing a lot of work, but you are too busy with comparisons - Medikal fires critics

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has weighed in on the ongoing discussions surrounding the nation's music industry and the support artistes receive.



Speaking candidly on a live Twitter spaces discussion with Cookie Tee, Medikal stressed the significance of collaboration between artistes and event promoters when it comes to organising and promoting shows.



He emphasised the need for artistes to actively engage in marketing their events by sharing promotional materials, videos, and engaging with their fan base.



He also pointed out that promoters play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of shows.



Medikal added that artistes should not solely focus on their earnings but also consider their brand image and the overall experience they offer to their fans.



“As an artiste, whenever you have an event aside, you doing your part, you doing the promo, posting the artwork, doing the video like and making an engagement or engaging like involving your fans in there.



"You have to make sure that the promoter is also doing his part. Because if you're taking your money to go to your show and then that's it, then you're not thinking about your fans, you're not thinking about your brand.



"Because you go and you have a failed show or a low attendance, it goes against you as an artiste. So that one is from both sides. I don't think there's any artiste in the world who would just want to do his show and take his money,” he said.



Medikal also stressed the importance of artistes effectively promoting themselves using social media.



Using hawking as an example, he encouraged artistes to market their work thoughtfully and ensure a professional presentation.



He emphasised that the presentation of an artiste's work can significantly impact its perceived value. Regardless of the price, artistes should strive for a polished and appealing presentation.



“It's not just music, even if you hawk on the streets, you have to do what you have to do to make sure you make sales. So you have to make sure you market yourself well. And put your thing out well for people to see. The exhibition has to be clean. If you sell yourself for 100 cedis, they will buy you for 100 cedis; if you sell yourself for 1000 cedis, they will buy you for 1000 cedis.

So just put yourself out there but nicely,” he advised.



Medikal further emphasised the active role in promoting Ghana on the international stage.



He acknowledged that artistes are not obliged to champion Ghana wherever they go but do so voluntarily because they believe in the country's potential.



“We are doing a lot of work but you are too busy with comparisons so you can't even see our work. We are actually putting in a lot of work.



We preach Ghana wherever we go; it's not even necessary because we could have just collected our money and left, but we do it anyway. That's what he was trying to say; he was trying to say that if we come together, we can build the nation and make the impossible possible,” he argued.



Medikal's insights shed light on the challenges and opportunities within Ghana's music industry, especially in light of debates over the state of the Ghana music industry and its performance as compared to the Nigerian music industry.



ID/OGB





