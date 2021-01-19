Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Watch moment an Accra Hearts of Oak fan was spotted eating Banku and okro soup in the stadium

Football matches bring a lot out of supporters who will do anything to see their clubs win from sounding vuvuzelas, blowing whistles, beating drums and others as well as bringing into stadiums club paraphernalia to stadiums to support teams their, but that is not the case with a fan of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Aside their charged “jama” sessions, Ghanaian football fans are known for supporting their club in weird ways



Sometime ago, it was a man spotted drinking beer with bread in the stadium during a Kotoko match and it was a scene never seen before.



This time around, man has been sighted feasting to balls of banku and a big bowl of okro Soup while serving his eyes to a Hearts of Oak football match.



In a video shared by the manager of GH One TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, the man, dressed in an ash T-shirt could be seen in the stands holding a plate with a ball of banku with the okro soup resting on another seat beside him as he eats happily while responding to cheers from fans around him.



Hearts of Oak fans are the most exciting and daring ???? pic.twitter.com/wZyFMpriTM — Akrobeto’s side chic (@thenanaaba) January 18, 2021