Watch how Nana Ama McBrown drove new bus donated to Tarkwa-based club

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown drove the newly-acquired bus for Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama to the venue for the presentation.



In a video circulating on social media, McBrown was seen driving the bus to make the presentation to the Tarkwa-based club.



Fans who were already at the Tarkwa Community Center were surprised to see the actress driving the new bus to the car park.



The presentation of the club comes ahead of Medeama's CAF Champions League game against Remo Stars in Cape Coast.



Watch video below





REPORTING FROM TARKWA: Empress Nana Ama McBrown takes the wheel of the brand-new Hisense bus, which has been donated to Medeama SC.#TheBlogger @hisense_ghana pic.twitter.com/eiODPbxJQw — #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) August 18, 2023

JNA/KPE