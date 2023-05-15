Watch how Elikem and partner introduced their baby to netizens

Entertainment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Celebrity tailor and former Big Brother Africa housemate, Elikem Kumordzie, and his partner have announced the arrival of their second child.



The couple, who had recently revealed to their fans that they were expecting, took to Instagram to share the news of their new bundle of joy during a photoshoot session.



In a series of posts, Elikem was seen wearing matching outfits with his partner, son, and the new baby, whose gender has not been disclosed.



The couple looked happy and excited in the pictures, with Elikem expressing his joy at the new addition to their family.



"I’m not waiting for Mother's Day to Celebrate you. Motherhood looks too good on you, and I’m grateful that, against all odds, we stuck together. Now, like @stonebwoy depicts in this tune, “into the future, we go.



“I’m excited about the future of our household and the future of the beautiful babies we are making together. Just a couple more babies to go please, because this one dier, your babies are too fine. So this is to say thank you for being an awesome mother to our kids and to Me(the big baby) ????. I love you ❤️ Loads," he shared.



The couple's announcement has been met with excitement from fans and followers on social media.



Many have taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their new arrival and wish them all the best.



However, one particular detail has caught the attention of netizens - the pink hair extension worn by Elikem's partner in the photos.



Some fans have speculated that the pink hair could be a clue that the new baby is a girl, though this has not been confirmed by the new parents.





