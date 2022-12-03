Watch fans boogie to Castro, Asamoah Gyan's song in Qatar despite defeat to Uruguay

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian fans were captured celebrating in Qatar despite the Black Stars' loss to Uruguay in the final Group H fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on December 2, 2022.
Ghana lost but opponents Uruguay, led by Luis Suarez, also crashed out on goals scored after finishing with four points apiece with South Korea.
In a video shared by Isaac Fanin, a BBC journalist covering the tournament, a pool of Ghanaians are captured dancing to a popular song titled, African Girls, by late musician Castro featuring former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.
Hundreds of the fans are seen singing along as the song is blasted on loud speakers as they dance ostensibly to celebrate Uruguay's exit despite having inflicted a similar fate on Ghana.
He captioned the video thus: "This is absolutely top tier pettiness from Ghanaians! A DJ is playing Asamaoh Gyan's music whilst Ghanaians party at Uruguay's expense! Baby jet is here. Imagine if Ghana had won."
Gyan in 2010 missed a crucial penalty after Suarez handled a goal-bound effort. Uruguay went on to win the game on penalties denying Ghana a place in the semi finals.
