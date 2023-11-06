Watch as McBrown and Maxwell kiss passionately in public amidst divorce rumours

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

The rumours about Ghanaian actress and radio personality, Nana Ama McBrown’s marriage being on the verge of collapse were rife in the public domain at some point in time.



Personalities in the entertainment industry were critical of her marriage being in jeopardy because she had divorced earlier before marrying her current husband, Maxwell Mensah.



In a video shared on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, McBrown and her husband were passionately kissing at a live band event.



Musician, Efya, was singing one of her songs titled ‘One of Your Own’ which most people were enthused about.



While Efya was singing, McBrown drew closer to Maxwell and stared at him in the eyes for a while before edging closer to kiss him passionately.



The video seemed to establish that McBrown’s marriage is safe as she claimed earlier and rubbished the divorce reports.



Background



Nana Ama McBrown, set the records straight, as far as rumours of her purportedly failed marriage was concerned.



McBrown established that contrary to the popular assertion that she and her husband are separated, they are still together and extremely happy at home.



She made these statements in a discussion on HitzFM monitored by GhanaWeb, where she also established that there is no need to give this topic any further relevance.



“I am happy at home. We are happy. Extremely happy. It’s not even about what they are saying. My husband and I are cool, we are fine. So, there is no need to keep talking about this in public,” she told the host, Andy Dosty.



Clarifying her claims of regretting some relationships, in the wake of her purported marriage crises, McBrown said her utterances at that time unintendedly coincided with the rumours.



She said although such statements somewhat gave netizens some form of validation, it wasn’t intended for such a purpose.



“Messages coincide. It is what we usually do before every Sunday live show and unfortunately, it coincided with the happenings. I spoke my mind but others interpreted it the way they liked. The fact that I said I regret doing these things doesn’t mean that I could erase them,” she added.



Nana Ama McBrown had been trending consecutively for two weeks following claims that she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah are separated.



Rumours had it that Maxwell was intensively involved with a mistress who had taken over his wife’s spot, thereby plunging his marriage into jeopardy.



