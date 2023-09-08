Watch as Kuami Eugene sets car, VGMA outfit, and Bandana on fire to announce new album

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kuami Eugene has released a video to signal the release of a new album titled ‘Love and Chaos.’



Kuami Eugene, who was crowned the artiste of the year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has not released an album in a while.



The official announcement of the album is yet to be disclosed to the general public but the video gives a hint of a new album by the Highlife musician.



A video shared by a renowned entertainment blogger, Zionfelix on his Instagram page depicts the Kuami Eugene packing bags and placing them on top of a vehicle with a well-ironed suit hanged at the front seat.



Kuami Eugene who was in a suit then lights a match stick to a flower and throws it at the vehicle to set it on fire.



