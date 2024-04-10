Watch as Funny Face performs ‘sea ritual bath’ after being granted bail

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

In light of gaining his freedom from prison, Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as ‘Funny Face’, was spotted having a bath in the sea.



Funny Face, in a bid to ward off any evil, stripped off his clothes and walked into the sea for the popular ritual bath.



In a video shared on his Instagram page, a seemingly ‘fed up’ Funny Face who has been through ‘back-to-back’ turbulence these past years, was seen kneeling in the sea while reciting a prayer.



In other moments, he buried his face in the waves and took a walk in it, while chanting his prayers.



Bail



Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in prison.



This was after his vehicle rammed into five persons on the Kasoa highway, a situation which resulted in the victims sustaining severe injuries.



The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted Funny Face bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.



A barrage of woes



The comedian, since his breakup with Vanessa in 2021, has been involved in a series of public outbursts and misconducts, some of which landed him in prison and at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



Contemplating suicide several times, defaming showbiz industry giants including his ‘mentors’, and engaging in a gunfight among others, are some of the misconducts he has been involved in.



Some netizens have since attributed his ill conduct to a series of mental breakdowns resulting from his bitter relationship with his ‘baby mama’ and his inability to have access to his children.







