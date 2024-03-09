Watch Shatta Wale’s performance at the African Games opening ceremony

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale thrilled fans at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on March 8, 2024, during the opening ceremony of the African Games.



The artiste stormed the stage, clad in an African print cloth with a crown, and performed his hit song 'I Know My Level.' He completed the look with a shirt and jeans underneath.



After performing for a while, he took off the cloth and continued to sing his hit songs for quite a while as the crowd jammed to the songs energetically.



Social media has been buzzing with reactions to Shatta Wale's performance.



The stage production was lit up with a mixture of Kente colours to portray and showcase the rich cultural background of the nation.



Other artistes who performed alongside Shatta Wale were King Promise, Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor.



The 13th African Games is scheduled to take place in Ghana between March 8 and 23, with lots of activities including football, athletics badminton and other sporting contests.



The opening ceremony of the games saw various participating countries officially introducing themselves to announce their presence and showcase their culture through their outfits.



Watch the video below





SB/BB