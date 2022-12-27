Watch Medikal’s arrival, powerful performance on stage at the Freedom Wave Concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On December 25, 2022, Medikal rode an ATV on stage to perform at the just-ended Freedom Wave Concert Concert 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a video exclusive to GhanaWeb, the performer was spotted wearing a lemon green jacket over a black t-shirt and a pair of black pants while he serenaded music fans with some of his hit songs.



Popular tunes like "Den na Eko," and "Too Risky," among other songs composed by the artiste left the audience charged up.



While his delivery was exciting to watch, Shatta Wale's stagecraft left many SM fans thrilled.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian dancehall artiste and performer, Shatta Wale, at the concert gave fans something to talk about when he displayed his entire body donning only his boxers.



The artiste's manhood, which was visible in his boxer shorts, drew the attention of many fans and sparked chatter online.



With his hand held high over his head, Shatta lay on the naked floor after stripping.







ADA/WA



