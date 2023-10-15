Watch CCTV footage of how Mr. Logic hid under a table during thugs invasion of UTV

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2023

During the thug invasion of United Television (UTV), tension was rife as some pundits on the United Showbiz program were in search of a hideout to escape any attack should the invasion of the thugs turn bloody.



In a CCTV footage released by UTV and sighted by GhanaWeb, entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, was spotted in the control room of the station anxiously looking for a safe place to conceal himself to avoid an attack.



The vociferous entertainment pundit who was desperately looking for a hideout finally went to hide under a table in the control room of UTV at the height of the attack on the station while the United Showbiz program was in session.



In the CCTV footage which was released during the United Showbiz program on Saturday, October 15, 2023, the hostess, MzGee, and pundits on the show including Bullgod and Kwame A Plus burst into laughter at the sight of the video and ridiculed how Mr. Logic maneuvered his way around during the attack.



It would be recalled that thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Watch the video below





CCTV footage capturing Mr. Logic's hideout during the UTV attack#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/rJgIYNCRli — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 15, 2023

