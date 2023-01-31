Watch Afia Schwarzenegger’s reaction after court verdict

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During a contempt case hearing, Ghanaian socialite, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, on January 31, 2023, was sentenced by a Tema High Court to pay GHC60,000 instead of a jail sentence.



Maurice Ampaw, Charman Wontumi's lawyer, also added that the socialite’s sentence includes being barred from social media banter for two years.



In a video shared on Instagram by the mother of three, she thanked God and made teasing faces while leaving court.



She was clad in mourning clothes and beside her was a man she identified as her lawyer.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Afia was charged with contempt of court in her case involving famous Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.



Although she was sentenced to a 10-day prison for contempt of court back in 2022, she did not serve the sentence.



On December 20, 2022, her lawyers moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence.





ADA/DA