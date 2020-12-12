LifeStyle of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Washing panties should be added to men’s responsibilities – Actor opines

Guest of In Bed with Adwen on set

Michael Agyare, a well-versed Ghanaian actor mostly referred to as Grandpa has championed that washing of wives’ panties should be added to the responsibilities that men perform.



During an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s “In Bed with Adwen” adult edutainment show, he said, “Men should be made to wash their wives’ panties as part of their responsibilities. You can put your face down there but you can’t wash panties”.



This came up while he was advising that women should stop telling friends and pastors about their relationship or marital problems and learn to handle it themselves. According to him, some pastors that women tell their marital problems to are even enslaved in their marriages and go home to wash their wives’ panties, hence cannot help with any beneficial advice.



Furthering on what women need to do instead of this, he said, “In a relationship, you need to learn to say sorry. If you say sorry you won’t die but it’s beginning to look like the word sorry is now expensive on the market so people don’t buy it”.



He noted that words have the tendency to kill, hence people should learn to say sorry whenever they’re wrong, and even in cases where they need to apologize where they are not wrong, should not hesitate to do so.

