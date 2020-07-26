Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Wanzam’ man gets penis-shaped coffin as burial 'gift'

play videoPallbearers carrying the casket at the funeral grounds

The culture of designing caskets to connote the niche or occupation of an individual while they were alive has always brought about interesting creations during their funeral and burial ceremonies.



Despite the practice, however, there was shock and bewilderment when a large wooden sculptured male reproductive organ emerged on the funeral grounds of a Ga community at Old Bortianor in Accra.



Pallbearers carrying the brown neatly polished wooden penis marched gracefully amidst music as several residents thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the bizarre sight.



Brother of the deceased, William Kpalpo Allotey told Television C.K in an interview that the sight was not an unusual one as the departed circumcised baby boys to make a living.



According to Mr Allotey, his younger brother was a certified ‘wanzam’ who had been practicing the profession for over 35 years and hence his family wanted to honour him with the act.



“Our father’s sole profession was a circumcision and he passed it on to the youngest child. He (my younger brother) practiced for over 35 years, having gone to Korle Bu to upgrade himself and obtained a certificate after he learned it from our father...” he told Television C.K.



The late Mr. John Nii Addo Allotey was well known for his practice in several communities including Aplako, Bortianor, Gbawe, Kokrobite.



The deceased brother revealed that John was widely loved as his work was efficient and effective in the communities.



Watch the video here:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.