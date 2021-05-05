Waist beads makes you a real woman and it attracts men- Lady reveals

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

A beads seller, Maame Ama has indicated that beads are a form of beautification for women and also attracts men.



Speaking with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, she stated that it makes a real woman and most men love it when their wives wear them.



"It attracts men and also makes a woman beautiful. The beads make your skin beautiful too," she said.



She added that it is not advisable to wear two beads around the waist. Even though some tribes wear more or less depending on their culture.



"The Krobos and the Ewes mostly wear more than three. But the Akans usually wear one of three. If you wear one piece, it has a meaning as well as two pieces," Maame Ama added.



