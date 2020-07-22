Music of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Vocal Path set to release new single, ‘Efiri Wo’ on July 31

Vocal Path Music Group

An acapella gospel music group, Vocal Path is prepared for the release of their new single titled ‘Efiri Wo’ ahead of their main EP in August.



The new single ‘Efiri Wo’ is set for release on the 31st of July. According to the group, the title is an Akan (Asante) phrase which is translated in English as ‘It comes from You.’



Speaking in an exclusive interview with The New Publisher in Accra, Kwame Amponsah-Gyan, the group President indicated ‘Efiri Wo’ is “a testimonial twi song which speaks about someone who owes all his successes to God; thus claiming no humane input of what he has. The individual emphasizes a guileless yet quiet introspection about his past as compared to his present living as blessed with successes in life.”



According to him, the song was borne out of a critical analysis of the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the lives of billions of people around the globe indicating the song highlights optimism and makes room for persistency – a key to survival in ordeals like the COVID-19 among other hectic situations on earth.



“The new single ahead of the EP gives hope, and hope makes room for persistence. Persistence makes you fight on and not give up before your breakthrough finally comes” he added.



It was produced by Thommy Chimine from Namibia, an international class sound engineer and edited by Tanaka Muza from Zimbabwe.



The male-dominated gospel music ensemble, Kwame Amponsah-Gyan disclosed, is also set for an online release of their studio EP album.



According to him, the EP Album is titled #aidstoworship.



“We got the title of the EP from one of our members, he slept and he said he got this line to be used for the EP so all the songs on the EP are contemporary worship songs for that reason” he indicated.



Vocal Path had its root from a vocal group called Cymbals; in September 2016, the generation of a group called Cymbals at Valley View University-Oyibi campus had a swift transformation with its look as virtuosic voices met to grow their genuine harmony.



Vocal Path has had exceptional live performances; among such are Loretta Adu-Pokuaa, the Evergreen Julia AsanteMensah, Kennedy Adu Sarfo Nti, Oti Boateng Yaw and Eni Larbi. Vocal Path currently boasts of working with the Sound engineering enigma, Tommy Chimine (of Crehate Production) and Media group, Expression Media. Before its discography is the studio-recorded rearranged single titled, ‘Wodwodwo Mekoma’ by an outstanding Ghanaian composer James Varrick Armaah.



Achievements



The group has about 6 singles out with a popular one ‘love at home’ which got eyes in acapella music around Africa 2018 December.



The synopsis of the album's title "Get on board".



"Get On Board" has a sacrosanct insinuation concerning life's expedition on earth such that an individual should leave behind him worldly pleasures that are dangerously cunning to the spiritual being of the body.



"All the fields are ripe and the labourers are so few; God needs men and women to fill the gap."



A call to all who hears the Lord and heed His voice for evangelism - to save many on earth which got international recognition and nominations at the CARA awards (contemporary Acapella Recording Awards, USA) as 1st Runner up best African Album 2019.

