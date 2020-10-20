Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Virgil Abloh interviews Kumerican rapper Kwaku DMC on Televised Radio

Virgil Abloh and Kwaku DMC

American designer and DJ, Virgil Abloh interviewed Kumerica’s Kwaku DMC on episode 5 of ‘Televised Radio’ – an Apple Music show.



Kwaku DMC is one of the young rappers from Kumasi who created Asakaa Music, which received a lot of support from Ghanaians, as well as, international recognition.



Dr Vades and Vic Mensa are among internationally recognised musicians who have reacted positively to the Asakaa Music genre.



Other rappers behind the Asakaa Music include Yaw Tog, O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Reggie and City Boy.



Speaking in the interview, Kwaku DMC talked about how Asakaa Music could be promoted.



"We are actually not getting any support from the media and bloggers. They are not really paying attention," said Kwaku DMC.



Listen to the interview below:





