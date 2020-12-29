Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Video of Wendy Shay dissing people who don’t accept her claim of being queen of Ghana music surfaces online

Songstress Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records’ top female signed musician, Wendy Shay has insulted people who have been heckling her over claims that she is currently the queen of Ghana music.



She has been making the claim for some time now and it seems hard as she tries to make it to be accepted by all music lovers.



As such, during her performance at a recent concert in the Christmas season, Wendy Shay said that anybody who has a problem with her claim of being the queen of Ghana music, “Wonteaseaa Onyeaee!!”, to wit “if you don’t understand, your mother.”



Well, one thing was for sure when she was dropping this line for all those who have a problem with her queenship claims, which is, her fans are fully in support of her claim because they happily helped her to drop the insult.



Watch her drop her new anthem below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.