Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

VGMA 21: Lynx Entertainment celebrate massive win

play videoKuami Eugene, Kidi and Adina enjoying after winning massively at the VGMA

It is no doubt that Lynx Entertainment was the biggest winner at last night’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 and they did celebrate in style.



The biggest award of the night went to Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene, bagging the artist of the year award while label mate Kidi also won Album of the year with his Sugar album.



The duo and others partied after the awards event and they really enjoyed their success, a crowning of the massive work they put serenading Ghanaians with their good music.



Watch the video below:





