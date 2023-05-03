VGMA 2023: Nana Romeo vows to walk in boxer shorts if 'Sugarcane Remix' loses

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Nana Romeo, the renowned radio personality, has predicted that Camidoh will win the Most Popular Song of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



He went as far as saying that if Camidoh’s "Sugarcane" does not win the award, he will walk around wearing only his boxer shorts.



During a panel discussion on the E-Forum hosted by Abrantepa, Nana Romeo gave his reasons for believing that Camidoh should win the award.



He said that "Sugarcane" has had the longest longevity and has become popular beyond the shores of Ghana.



Nana Romeo also added that he traveled abroad, and many people thought the song was composed by a Nigerian singer.



Meanwhile, on the same E-Forum panel discussion, Vida Adwuntwumwaa named Wendy Shay's "Survivor" as the weakest song among the nominees for the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year award.



"Wendy Shay is the weakest with her song, Survivor," Adumtwumwaa said.



Caleb Nii Boye also shared his thoughts on the nominees for the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year award. According to him, KiDi's "Blessed" was not a strong song, and he would have preferred his song "Champagne" instead.



Nana Romeo also weighed in on the discussion and stated that, in his opinion, the weakest song in the category was "Blessed" by KiDi.



The VGMA 2023 awards ceremony is set to take place on May 6, and the winners will be announced at the event.



Below are the nominees for the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year:



Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun

Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif

Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller

Lasmid – Friday Night

Kelvyn Boy – Down flat

Gyakie – Something

Wendy Shay – Survivor

Kidi – Blessed ft. Mavado

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye me yie











