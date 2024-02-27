Use the gifts responsibly to avoid crying publicly again - Diana Asamoah to Edward Akwasi Boateng

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has admonished embattled veteran artiste, Edward Akwasi Boateng to make judicious use of the gifts he has been blessed with recently to sustain his life.



According to her, this is the second time Edward Akwasi Boateng has wept publicly to appeal for assistance, hence, he should manage the gifts he has received prudently going forward.



Diana Asamoah emphasized that, in her opinion, Edward Akwasi Boateng should utilize the privately gifted car for a ride-hailing service to generate income and better manage his financial situation.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah sympathised with Edward Akwasi Boateng who she said is a staunch Christian.



“This marks the second occasion Edward Akwasi Boateng has publicly appealed for help, and this time, he is fortunate to have received a gifted car. My advice to him is to utilize the vehicle for a ride-hailing service, enabling him to earn income. This way, he can avoid finding himself in a position where he has to publicly appeal for assistance for a third time," she advised in Twi.



Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, recently presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the gospel artiste's children up to the university level.



His generosity followed a trending video that captured Edward Akwasi Boateng selling pen drives and Compact Discs (CDs) at a bus station in Kumasi.



According to the gospel musician, who once owned "seventeen cars but lost them all because of marriage," he made this bold decision to generate income and cover his children's school fees.



Many Ghanaians reacted to the viral video and among them who reached out to the gospel artiste is Prophet Bernard El Benard Nelson-Eshun.



