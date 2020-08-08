Entertainment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

Upcoming artistes need online platforms in the industry – Fameye

Fameye

Ghanaian artiste Fameye in an exclusive interview with Ghana Crusader’s Afia Owusu, has shared his view on how to promote upcoming artiste. Fameye’s passion for upcoming Artistes indicate that he wants to see them win too.



In the entertainment industry these upcomers are left out until they make a hit song or get a good a feature. Most of them make good music without appreciation or ‘making waves’ .

“The mati ni nyinaa” singer says there should be a platform for upcoming

Artistes. At least if their song is not everywhere, if you go on that platform you can listen to music made by them. He added.



Fameye hammered on the fact that the artistes should be sieved, and those with good music should have their songs on the platforms.



He then urged MUSIGA or GHMRO to be in charge of this platform and not allow any blogger to have their way in.

