Uniland Fest thrills three campuses with over twenty artists

Entertainment of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

An all-new jam-packed campus music and arts festival, Uniland Fest is geared towards igniting the party life and the best part of the fun on campuses globally.



Uniland Fest, the international campus festival, premiered its first campus rave in Ghana on three popular campuses, which are the University of Ghana, Cape Coast Technical University, and Koforidua Technical University.



The three campuses were thrilled with performances from some of the prolific music personalities, both popular and up-and-coming artists from different genres, like Pappy Kojo, Keche Global, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Cj Biggerman, Taitan, Xlimkid, Yhaw Hero, Genna, Livnorth, Lalid, Ugly Dray, Siicie, Kwame Yogot, Tsaqa, Yaw Dyro Sovt, Dikoo, Vanilla, Suv, Gona Boy, Kwame Yesu, Kweku Pee, J.Scot, Kelly, and many more.



Sheldon the Turn Up, El Baby, Kojo Lamar,Viper and Wizbid were featured as MCs, and the turntables were controlled by Dj Mob, Dj Clif, Xk Dj, Dj Juicy, Dj Aligation, Dj Kobo, and Jeslord Dj.



According to the event organisers, the occasion prioritised bringing a twist to the music and arts festival scene, which is more about creating more space for young African talent by amplifying their voice on a global scale. The event has yet to cross borders to connect international campuses.



They revealed that the festival would promote tourism, trade, and investment in the Ghanaian youth market and around the world and also create an atmosphere to reconnect, reunite, and strengthen Ghanaian diaspora communities in Africa, especially Ghana.



Additionally, they explained that the event’s mission is to campaign for youth empowerment and talent exploration.



Uniland Fest’s target audience is the youth, and the aim is to show them that they could make a living through music and the arts as a business.