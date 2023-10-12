UTV invasion: Frances Essiam attacks MzGee, warns Fadda Dickson

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frances Essiam has attacked UTV, a host of the station and Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, which UTV is a subsidiary of.



In an appearance on Kumasi-based Wontumi radio, she made references to United Showbiz host, MzGee’s dressing and countenance on the weekly entertainment analysis show before launching her attack on MD Fadda Dickson.



“The breasts that have been displayed as if they are on sale, if you are from a good home, can you do this? And the way she speaks, is that what people patronize?” she ranted.



Addressing two specific panelists on the said programme, Frances stressed that people liker her will not sit back for government officials and appointees to be insulted anyhow.



“They may as well relocate to Gaza where people are needed. Bullgod and A Plus, if you attack us, we will reply with words within the legal remits….” Adding that press conferences, social media will be “our go-to places to reply unlike the invasion by New Patriotic Party (NPP) boys.”



With respect to the Despite Group MD, she charged: “Fadda Dickson be careful, be very careful… you are not God. Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong; I am telling you that where it is going, our party members did not do well and the law will deal with them,” she added.



The NPP hooligans went to the station to protest the manner in which an entertainment show had become political and was always bashing government because of the panel composition.



The United Showbiz programme had been the subject of controversy after the NPP wrote to UTV to reform the programme.



A copy of their letter was ripped on live TV by panelist A Plus, in part triggering the invasion which led to the arrest of 16 people who have since been bailed.