US former Vice President Al Gore lauds Okyeame Kwame for his transformative climate change initiatives

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Bright Tenbil, Contributor

As part of the recently ended Climate Reality in Accra Ghana, the 45th Vice President of the United States of America called on Okyeame Kwame in honor of his transgenerational climate change initiatives in Ghana.



Al Gore is an environmentalist and climate champion who frontlines the Climate Reality Project across the world which seeks to propel impactful young climate advocates. The climate reality event happened from the 13th to 15th November 2023 at the Accra Conference Center.



Honoring his invitation, Okyeame Kwame joined a handful of impact makers in a private space. Okyeame Kwame’s transformative advocacy with climate change has received global recognition since he began in 2015. Standing out as arguably the only celebrity driving the climate change conversation in Ghana, he has reformed the minds and influenced climate change action in Ghana and beyond.



The famous climate clock ambassador has frontlined some notable initiatives like the World Banks’ Sponsored DGM, the Red Plus Campaign by the Forestry Commission of Ghana and most recently raising over 3,000 climate champions from the basic schools with the vision to enlighten the younger generation on Climate crisis.



Ahead of COP 28, Okyeame Kwame and Al Gore anticipate impactful actions on Climate crises and sustainable environmental practices. COP 28 seeks to drive conversations around; Counting on a sustainable future: Global conference on gender and environmental data.



Speakers at the COP 28 include UN Agencies, government officials and policymakers, leaders and commitment makers of the Feminist Action for Climate Justice Action Coalition and the Gender Environment Data Alliance (GEDA), private foundations, civil society organizations, indigenous leaders and local communities and academia.



As an Artivist, Okyeame Kwame marries creative arts and science to drive the climate change conversation. He acknowledged the compliment by Al Gore and promised to expand his initiatives to impact the next generations.