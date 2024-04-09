US-based Ghanaian artiste, Magic Rocker making impact with new songs

Music of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

US-based Ghanaian musician, producer, songwriter and businessman, Richard Essien, popularly known as Magic Rocker, is making a lot of waves on the Africa music scene with his latest singles titled Talk Dirty, Peace Rain and Lion King.



The songs are currently being played on radio stations in Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Cameroun, Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe among others.



His previous smash single ‘Baby U Are Hot’ which was published in January this year, is followed by the three new hits Talk Dirty, Peace Rain, No More War and Lion King.



The mid-tempo danceable tracks suitable for any social gathering feature real African rhythms and seductive vocals that will have listeners listening to the songs repeatedly.



The party songs, which are causing great waves on air, are bound to bring about great transformation in the lives of many who listen to it.



With the new single, Magic Rocker is believed to have done his homework well enough to give Ghanaians as well as Africans just what they expected from him this year.



With a number of hit singles to his credit, Magic Rocker has carved a niche for himself with his fan base growing from strength to strength as the days go by.



Known for his unique delivery, Magic Rocker, who has been in the music industry for some years now, always leaves an impression with the kind of words he uses in all his songs.



The songs by Gavali Music were produced by renowned beat makers Magic Rocker, Mr. Sarge, King Jay and Kofi.



Listening to the new songs is essential for everyone who enjoys real, powerful highlife blended with jama.



The tracks are available for download from various digital platforms.



Magic Rocker, whose songs are well-known in a number of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Cote d'Ivoire, among others, stated that music hasn't turned out the way he had hoped and that he wants to utilise it to elevate Ghana's profile abroad.



He said in a chat that he wants to bring a change to the music business in Ghana, to enable Ghanaian artistes earn what is due them and also get endorsements as corporate ambassadors and brands.



Based on his determination to move the local music industry to another level, Magic Rocker has plans of creating business opportunities for the local artistes in the international music scene.



