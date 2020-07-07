Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

U.S based Ghanaian rapper Jay Gunz shot dead in his home

U.S based Ghanaian rapper Jay Gunz was shot dead during a shoot out in his home in Bronx, New York on Sunday.



The New York Police Department in a post on Twitter showed video evidence of the shoot out. In the post, he wrote, “On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 Street.



"Upon arrival, they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized.”



According to reports by AmeyawDebrah, the two who died were Jay Gunz and Eno (Edubb). They were pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.



Jay Gunz is originally from Sekondi and his mother is said to own a popular store in Bronx, New York. Eno also has Nigerian roots, both were rappers.



Below is the post by the NYPD:





On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 street. Upon arrival they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/EyKg6eduYj — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

