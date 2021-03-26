Tulenkey outlines 3 main reasons why men are better off single

Entertainment of Friday, 26 March 2021

Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey says regardless of how beautiful and soft a woman is, she could also be a ‘weapon of mass destruction.'



According to him, men should not entirely trust a woman if indeed they want to live long.



Tulenkey who says he is not in any way throwing personal attacks at women established that men should be shrewd when aligning with them during an interview with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



He says men should live in a state of hyper-vigilance to curtail all the problems below:





Most women these days are high maintenance





Tulenkey is of the view that keeping a woman in recent times has become more expensive than it was for previous generations.



For instance, he said women these days expect men to cater for their expenses such as buying of expensive hair extensions (bone straight), shopping, iPhones, plus apartments, cars, and so on. And this according to him has made it difficult for most young men to properly establish themselves financially.





Most women are not trustworthy





The Ghanaian rapper said an entrusting your heart into the hands of a woman is a recipe for disaster. According to him, women these days are chronic cheats and no matter how well a man treats his woman, she will still be unfaithful to him.



He said he learnt how to tread cautiously with women during a point in time when his friend suffered a severe case of a broken heart.





Most women usually expect a gift on every occasion especially Valentine’s Day





The Ghanaian rapper is of the view that demanding gifts from partners especially on Valentine’s Day should not be encouraged.

He said women in recent times expect men to lavishly spend on them on such occasions and when that fails, they move on to the next available man.



