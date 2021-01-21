Entertainment of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Trolling Sarkodie for using 'ChukuChaka' in his verse childish - Reggie Rockstone

Ghana Hip-life pioneer and rapper, Reggie Rockstone has taken a swipe at critics on social media who have been dragging Sarkodie for using the term 'ChukuChaka' in his verse on Khaligraph Jones' wavy song.



The Rap Legend stated that he was shocked to hear and read tweets of Ghanaians trolling Sarkodie who adopted the word ChukuChaka in his rap verse.



Reggie Rockstone commended Sarkodie's rap prowess and added that he is someone who is mindful of the things he says because of his brand.



Reacting to these trolls in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on Starr FM's ShowBiz Live, he related this to his 'waakye' business, citing how people preferred to refer to his as low class.



"You should not bother yourself about any of these things. It's called Ghanaian pettiness and it's childish. Like I said Sark is very responsible lyrically and always has been."



"He is one of the few artists who really pays attention to their brand so I will like to believe that Sark will not say things that are politically incorrect or go astray lyrically."



Speaking on the trolls that ChukuChaka was too local for Sarkodie to use in an international collaboration, Reggie said" Jesus Christ, this is the level of the pettiness of Ghanaians and I'm embarrassed for that, it's really bad. We should be ashamed of ourselves."



"This is the same thing that happened when I started my waakye business, this is their own food but Ghanaians felt waakye was too local so they will buy fried rice and Pizza," he told Caleb Nii Boye.