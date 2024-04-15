Trey La details Henry Fitz's life story in new single amid Serwaa Amihere controversy

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: GNA

Rap sensation Dumenu Charles Selorm, known by his stage name Trey La, has unravelled some deep secrets in the life of Henry Fitz after the leak of his bedroom video with Serwaa Amihere.



There has been lots of social media discussion following the leakage of the video, with Serwaa Amihere lodging a complaint and Nana Fitz being dragged to the law courts.



Hip-hop artiste Trey La has summarised all that has happened over the past few weeks and made new revelations about Henry Fitz in his new song.



The lyrics of the song spark some nostalgic feelings about Nana Fitz's daily hustle back in his days at Koforidua, where he was popularly known as "Illegal."



Trey La's astonishing flow on this new jam is unmistakably reminiscent of happenings on social media over the past few weeks.



Snippets of his flow on the new song has already gone viral, with TikTok influencers including Trouble Man Carlos applauding Trey La's unique music talent.



Video below:



