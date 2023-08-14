You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 14Article 1824572

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trending photo of John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah stirs massive reaction

Social media has reacted to a viral picture showing Fred Nuamah and his 'friend-turned-political-rival', John Dumelo, holding hands.

The posture was in support of John Dumelo's bid as the official candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the forthcoming 2024 elections.

The new development came as a shock to many due to how the tides suddenly changed and the rivalry that sparked between them.

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, John Dumelo was declared the major contender for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024.

The announcement was graced by scores of political bigwigs, including Fred Nuamah, a past contender.

This development has, however, caused some netizens to conclude that their feud was staged.

Others also wished him luck in his new endeavours.

Background

In February 2023, John Dumelo officially announced his intentions to run for the position of Member of Parliament for the Aywaso West Wuguon constituency.

In a twist of events, Fred Nuamah, also announced his intentions of running for the seat under the NDC party ticket.

In response, a bitter John Dumelo reportedly stated that he never gave Fred Nuamah his blessings before the latter announced his intentions. This led to a back-and-forth between the two until early August when Fred announced that he was stepping down from the race.

































