Track-list for Kuami Eugene's 'Son Of Africa' uncovered

Son of Africa by Kuami Eugene

Planned for a 9th October delivery date, the 14-tune Son of Africa collection highlights dish African craftsmen, for example, Eddy Kenzo, Falz, Zlatan, Samini, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Prince Bright, Obaapa Christy, and DJ Mensah.



Fans will likewise get the opportunity to appreciate creation credits from Richie Mensah, MOG, Hylander, Willisbeatz, and Kuami Eugene.



Kuami Eugene as of late held a fruitful private collection listening meeting with some industry individuals in association with Muse Africa and got rave audits about the collection.



Two singles off the album, Ghana We Dey (8) and Open Gate (3) have been delivered.



Ghana We Dey was delivered in March whiles Open Gate is the new jam around as we inch nearer to the arrival of ‘Son Of Africa’.

