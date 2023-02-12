Tornado goes after critics of his 'Afia Schwarzenegger's marriage announcement' comment

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial and outspoken Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has fired critics who claim he lied about Afia Schwarzenegger getting married to a king.



Ranting on Instagram, the socialite called those people ‘foolish people.'



“I don't just get up to say things I know nothing about. This is because I have heard some foolish people who have traits like Asibolanga on social media claim that Asibolanga’s wedding is a photoshoot for her birthday party,” he said.



Also, he noted that if her marriage was a birthday photoshoot, why would he lead Ghanaians astray with the information he learned?



“If it's a photoshoot for her birthday party, why will I come and say that she has snatched a king from her wife?” he added.



This comes after Nana Tonardo, said on February 10, 2023, that Afia Schwarzenegger had gotten married to a chief as a second wife.



The popular socialite disclosed this while confirming reports that Afia was indeed married and her marriage was not a hoax after a video went viral of Afia Schwarzenegger all glammed up in a bridal kente gown, flaunting her ring.





ADA/BOG