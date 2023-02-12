You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 12Article 1712765

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tornado goes after critics of his 'Afia Schwarzenegger's marriage announcement' comment

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Afia Schwarzenegger's nemesis, Nana Tornado Afia Schwarzenegger's nemesis, Nana Tornado

Controversial and outspoken Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has fired critics who claim he lied about Afia Schwarzenegger getting married to a king.

Ranting on Instagram, the socialite called those people ‘foolish people.'

“I don't just get up to say things I know nothing about. This is because I have heard some foolish people who have traits like Asibolanga on social media claim that Asibolanga’s wedding is a photoshoot for her birthday party,” he said.

Also, he noted that if her marriage was a birthday photoshoot, why would he lead Ghanaians astray with the information he learned?

“If it's a photoshoot for her birthday party, why will I come and say that she has snatched a king from her wife?” he added.

This comes after Nana Tonardo, said on February 10, 2023, that Afia Schwarzenegger had gotten married to a chief as a second wife.

The popular socialite disclosed this while confirming reports that Afia was indeed married and her marriage was not a hoax after a video went viral of Afia Schwarzenegger all glammed up in a bridal kente gown, flaunting her ring.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BOG

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment