Top Hollywood filmmaker shares her experiences working in Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: Yaa Somuah, Contributor

Hollywood filmmaker Angela White will soon release her latest movie titled 'Nine' which was shot in Accra, starring a Pan-African cast including Ghana's very own Chris Attoh, Kate Henshaw from Nigeria, Rosemary Zimu from South Africa among a host of other stars.



In an interview on the Yaa Somuah show, Angela White CEO of Silver Lining Entertainment revealed that 'Nine' is an international thriller about good vs evil featuring 9 warrior assassins.



On why she decided to film the movie in Ghana, Angela White mentioned that Chris Attoh was very instrumental in bringing the project to Ghana. She said Nine was initially meant to be a short film called 'Be My Valentine' but after months of deliberating, the project developed into a feature film.



Yaa Somuah asked Angela White on what she thought about the talent in Ghana and if any local acts were included in Nine.



Angela White said: "We found some good talent, 50-60% of the cast are Ghanaian.



I think the talent pool exists but it is not as big as South Africa and Nigeria."