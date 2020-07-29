Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Top 7 songs with ‘gibberish’ lyrics that became monster hits

The diversity of Ghanaian music is what makes it appealing to music lovers but trust them any day to ‘bash’ you for your lyrics if it makes very little or no sense.



The irony however is in the fact that such songs have over time, become hits because of their continuous play in homes, pubs, on air, etc. either for criticism, for trolling purposes, for actual enjoyment.



GhanaWeb, in this piece, compiles some songs that have been criticised by Ghanaians because of some ‘meaningless’ lyrics featured in them:



Putuu – Stonebwoy:







He says it’s a free-style. It actually has no understandable lyrics; just mumbling. It comes with a hook and has since its release, got a lot of hype from the public.



Arguably, it is now one of the tracks gaining air-play on many platforms. Though many criticized it, considering it came from Stonebwoy, others have lauded the track.



Stonebwoy however says it is a song to ease people’s stress in these COVID-19 times.



It was produced by award-winning reggae dancehall producer, Riddim Boss.



One Corner – Patapaa ft Ras Cann:







At the start, it was described as a demonic song, especially because of the dance it came with. Soon, Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song, featuring Ras Cann and Mr. Loyalty, was all over; a hit that was played on air and at events, back to back.



The criticisms and controversies came. He got bashed from all angles; by pastors especially and some industry players but his song eventually sent him on an international tour.



When the song is played, fans position themselves at a corner and start gyrating or move in a sexual manner. Although the song had lyrics, it had no clear concept.



It was released in 2017.



Freedom - Shatta Wale:







The song has three verses; ‘Freedom’, ‘Shatta’ and ‘My name is Shatta Wale’.



These three words hanged on a simple yet high-tempo groovy beat. Of course, Ghanaians spoke about the lyrics.



But Shatta Wale explained, in an interview with Adom FM, that he was inspired by musician Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ at the time it was trending.



The song made waves on many platforms and became a hit.



Daavi ne ba (Scopatumana) - Kawuola bioy ft Patapaa:







It was a rap that quickly became a trend, even a challenge. “Daavi Ne ba” sang by Kawuola Biov and featuring Patapaa. Released in 2019, the song was a mix of languages; Ewe, English, Twi, and Fante.



But what pushed the song throughout the spheres of Ghana and beyond, was Patapaa’s peculiar rap ‘’Scopatumana”.



It has no meaning, but was undoubtedly rhythmic and catchy.



Appietus on 5Five's ‘Move Back’:







Appietus rap in the ‘Move Back’ track with 5five got Ghanaians dancing. The Muje Baya song featured Appietus and got a lot of hype.



In Ghana, Appietus is credited to have introduced mumbling in 2011 via this song.



Due to how novel it was to the Ghanaian music scene, it courted controversies. The producer justified it, stressing that creativity has no boundaries.



Appietus on Azonto Fiesta:







He replicated his style in Sarkodie’s ‘Azonto Fiesta’ featuring Appietus & Kesse.



His hilarious lyrics caught attention and got Ghanaians talking. The difference is his did a chorus on ‘Move’ but rapped on ‘Azonto Fiesta.

The song was released in 2012.



Man's not hot (The ting goes skrrrahh) - Big Shaq:







"The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka, Skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom.." Sounds familiar? Michael Dapaah is his name, best known for his works that depict the fictional rapper Big Shaq. He is a british with Ghanaian heritage. His father is a Ghanaian.



His song 'Man's not hot' was a mix of typical 'pidgin' British and some 'gibberish'. The song went viral and the chorus got it buzzing in virtually every Ghanaian space.

