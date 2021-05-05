TonyDath of Kumerica fame releases ‘Work Fi Money’

Music of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TonyDath, one of the musicians who gained popularity at the time the Kumerica movement took the nation by storm has released a song titled 'Work Fi Money'.



The record which features Kizo Dripz, another musician from the movement, was produced by M Jay Barsonbeatz.



TonyDath on the song calls for God's assistance as he projects the hardship that has engulfed mankind.



The singer while elaborating how cruel life could be expresses hope as he believes there will be light at the end of the tunnel.



He encourages the listener to work assiduously with the aim of making money so as to experience an elevation.



Enjoy the song below.



