Tonto Dikeh, other Nigerians celebrities reign accolades on Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

A legion of Nigerians, including celebrities, have reigned priceless accolades on Stonebwoy for exhibiting maturity and professionalism during a conversation he had during an interview in Nigeria.



The Ghanaian reggae & dancehall artiste, who is currently embarking on his Africa media tour, was asked on Naija FM to enlighten listeners and Nigerians at large on the feud that brewed between Davido and Grammy award-winner, Burna Boy, during their vacation in Ghana.



Admiring Stonebwoy’s level of intelligence as a creative, award-winning Nigeria actor, Tonto Dikeh, praised the Ghanaian talent for showing diplomacy, and thus far, not denting both talents image. According her, she is taking a cue from Stonebwoy’s submission, that is, addressing highly sensitive issues without causing a harm to others.



“I have learnt a new thing, Talking about a sensitive topic without talking about it.... No INFORMATION WAS GIVEN BUT HE MADE US GLUE TO HIM, May God help me Mature Like this!!!! MAY I SPEAK BUT NOT TALK,” she commented.



Record producer, DEO, also wrote “Sharp Guy. No exclusive information from the long explanation.” Comedian Johnny Frosh added, “It is good for one to actually have sense like Stonebwoy.”



Stonebwoy is currently embarking on an intensive African media tour in Nigeria. He has been to over 10 traditional media houses, including Beat 99.9 FM, Trace TV, Hip TV, Hot FM, 98.3 FM, Naija FM 102.7, Legit.ng, thus far. He is expected to make a few stops in other cities with a significant amount of major media.



