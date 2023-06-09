Tom D'Frick triggers excitement with 'Feelings' track that features Kofi Jamar

Music of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: Emmanuel Tornyi, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, Tom D'Frick teams up with Kofi Jamar on his latest single captioned 'Feelings'.



Tom D'Frick has released his new single titled "Feelings" featuring Kofi Jamar for 2023 and beyond.



Tom D'Frick's latest song has been tipped by many music lovers to be one of the biggest tunes on the airwaves.



The rapper who is known for his luxurious lifestyle started his music career at a young age as he was exposed to all genres of music by his mum and dad since they listened to all genres of music.



The 'Stubborn Academy' artiste serves Ghanaians with this banger 'Feelings'.



He has laid claim to Ghanaian drill music and he is already requesting royalties from his fellow musicians.



As it stands now, the song has started receiving massive airplay and endorsement just a few hours after it was released and the artiste is currently trending on social media with his latest song.



His recognition in the Ghanaian music industry grew after the release of his tracks Fella Freestyle, Truth, 89, The Cypher, and Debaters.



Due to his versatility, Ghanaians should definitely watch out for him as he will be at the top within a short time.



