Today in History: I can’t sit down for men of God to lose their manhood – Maame Yeboah Asiedu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maame Yeboah Asiedu appearing on The Delay Show explained her decision to sell medicine aimed at making men potent.



Below is the story published on GhanaWeb on November 23, 2019..



The Bible has stated clearly in book of Mark Chapter 12 verse 31; ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’[b] There is no commandment greater than these.”



As such, popular TV presenter, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, believes her love can be demonstrated by that, towards men of God in this country ranging from Pastors to Arch-Bishops.



Expressing her love for the men of God on the Delay show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, the Adom TV presenter stated categorically that she cannot sit down for pastors to lose the power in their manhood and that is why she sells different kinds of medicines aside her journalism career.



She said, “I’ve been selling medicine for several years, my husband and I import them from abroad, some mainly for the consumption of men, I can’t sit down for men of God to lose the power in their manhood, they really need such power so they can concentrate on the work of God”.



Responding to rumors that swelled on social media, suggesting she had an intense rivalry with TV personality Adwoa Yeboah Adjei during her days as a staff at the Despite Group limited, Maame Yeboah stated without mincing words that;



”You know, I was the star of UTV during my days as a TV presenter at UTV so many Ghanaians just don’t understand why I left and that is why you always find such rumors circulating in the media but one thing you should know is that I never for once had a conversation with Adwoa with exception of exchanging pleasantries. She was never a friend nor a sister and you can ask her, we shared only a professional relationship."