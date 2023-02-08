Today in History: Guru clashes with Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

The showbiz space became heated when Guru unleashed scathing attacks on Kuami Eugene for allegedly refusing to collaborate with him on a song.



Below is the story as published on February 8, 2021.



Hiplife artiste Guru has in a Facebook post addressed a comment Kuami Eugene made as regards a collaboration the former wanted with the latter, emphasizing that the only reason he wanted a project with the Lynx Entertainment signee was because of the admiration he [Guru] has for Kuami Eugene's craft.



Kuami Eugene who is described by many as the "hottest cake" in the music industry at the moment was reported to have said a collaboration with Guru was impossible because Guru has on several occasions insulted Lynx Entertainment label boss Richie and since he [Kuami Eugene] is under the umbrella of Richie, Guru's collaboration dream cannot be realised despite being a big fan of the NKZ Music boss.



“Guru did not use the right channel. You want to feature me but you go to media houses to insult the man who made me. I wouldn’t have been Kuami Eugene but for Richie so I expect that respect is accorded him no matter the differences that exist. I am under Lynx Entertainment and any song I produce needs to go through them,” Kuami Eugene was quoted to have said on a local TV channel.



Responding to the comment, Guru reminded Kuami Eugene that he had been in the industry years before him, and cautioned the young singer to tread cautiously because he will not be under Lynx Entertainment till eternity.



"Remember some people started with me but they could not last long so I appreciate how far God has brought me. I know that you will not be under Lynx Entertainment forever but remember not to have any issue with Lynx Entertainment before you leave because those that exited couldn’t maintain the hype. There are always new Lords so remember nothing lasts forever," he said.



"Point of correction, I never begged for a Collaboration. I didn't ask for Collaboration because I wanted a hit song, I have a lot of hit songs and I'm proud of that. I wanted you to know I appreciate your craft does why I wanted us to work together and nothing more. I wish you well," Guru added.



Guru's beef with Richie



Guru has on several occasions accused Richie, Okyeame Kwame, and Obour of sabotaging him for the past ten years. He explained that his decision to collaborate with Obrafour on Kaseabo - a song which took a dig at Okyeame Kwame, Obour, and Richie - earned him that enmity.



The trio had collaborated on a record titled 'Killing the Game' and trumpeted what they said were the challenges bedeviling the industry. However, they were jabbed on 'Kaseabo' for having contributed to the supposed mess.



Guru claims that since then, the trio has been doing everything possible to sabotage him hence his outburst.