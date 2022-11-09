Today In History: I supplied Cwesi Oteng, Chemphe and others condoms for survival - Nana Boroo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Nana Boroo, in an interview dated November 9, 2018, said that he used to supply condoms to some top artistes.



He said selling lubricants, condoms, vibrators and cosmetic products was the business he was in before turning to music.



Popular Ghanaian singer, Nana Osei Bonsu, widely known as Nana Boroo, has disclosed that he supplied musicians Cwesi Oteng, Chemphe, Angel Baby, Kill Beatz among others condoms for a living.



Speaking to host, Ayisha Bayipa on SVTV Chat, Nana Boroo, revealed that, he was into this business before venturing into music.



According to the hiplife artiste, he used to sell condoms, beauty products, lubricants, as well as vibrators to lots of artistes, including the ones mentioned above to survive.



"You should never say never but God has been good, I used to sell stuff. I was selling, colourful condoms, lubricants, surgical clothes, and vibrators to lots of guys, for a living.



Asked if he could mention some of the guys, Nana Boroo replied: "oh I can't remember but I supplied celebs like Cwesi Oteng, Chemphe, Angel Baby, Kaywa, Kill Beatz among others."



Nana Boroo is currently in Ghana after travelling to the United States, promoting his new single 'Dada Naa'.



