Today In History: I know my name will fade off soon – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, on October 31, 2019, disclosed that his name was going to fade away in the near future.



According to the artiste, this thought has pushed him to achieve more and invest in his craft so that when that time comes, he will have enough to sustain himself.



Read the full story originally published on October 31, 2019, by mynewsgh.com.





Dancehall King, Shatta Wale says he’s aware his name will fade off very soon just like others who came before him in the music industry.



According to him, because of the knowledge of this, he’s investing so that he will not have to suffer when his fame dies off.



He made this known when he spoke on Peace FM's Entertainment Review Show on Saturday.



Shatta Wale mentioned that he’s now engaged in several businesses that bring money to the table in order to save more against the future when he is no longer vibrant like he is now.



“I know I am not going to last forever so I am doing my possible best to save money for the future. I am running a lot of businesses to live a comfortable life when I am no longer active,” he said during the interview.



ADA/BOG