Tiwa Savage reacts as her 'lovey-dovey' photo with mystery man trends online

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has addressed the controversy on social media which was stirred by a picture of her and an unidentified man captured on the bank of a beach in Brazil.
On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the songstress shared a cozy photo on her Instagram page, that set tongues wagging.
Many online users quickly started guessing that Tiwa was showing off her new man after seeing the loved-up photo.
Additionally, well-known Instagram blogger and media personality, Tunde Ednut posted the photo on his page, and Tiwa refuted relationship rumors by claiming that the photo was only content.
Tiwa wrote: "Tundeeee you just wanna put me in trouble sha. It’s just content, Abeg oooo'”
_djosas: "Them go find who get that back tattoo now now.. no worry i trust my internet people.."
obaksolo: "IDAN no dey Fall in love again IDAN dey shoot video. No Time"
olahwhaley: "But this head looks like Tunde ednuts (Mufasa) ooooo"
fannytalker: "No be Burna boy be that?"
boisikofficial: "Make we no lie this guy back resemble King Tunde back make una look the picture well"
ra_pha_eel: "But that person look like Mufasa from the back sha"
