Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, multiple media outlets have reported.



The artiste, who overcame hardships and abuse to become one of the most popular artists of all time, was a strong voice with her back-to-back hits in the 60s and 70s.



Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago, a Press Enterprise report noted.



One of her most popular tracks was 'What's love got to do with it,' is a song written by Graham Lyle and Terry Britten, and recorded by Tina Turner for her fifth studio album, Private Dancer (1984).



Capitol Records released it as a single from Private Dancer in May 1984 and became Turner's biggest-selling single.



What Press Enterprise report added about Tina Turner



Few stars traveled so far — she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich — and overcame so much.



Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.







Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and the muscular, quick-stepping legs she did not shy from showing off.



She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was voted along with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and on her own in 2021) and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005, with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her.



Her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.