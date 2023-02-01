TiTi Owusu celebrates love with new single, 'Odo Ntia'

Music of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: Ella Okunmwendia

TiTi Owusu kicks off the month of love with “Odo Ntia,” an Afro-house track produced by Jayso and MikeMillzOnEm.



The lovers’ anthem was released on February 1, 2023, and marks TiTi Owusu’s first single in almost three years, following the release of "Pray For Me."



TiTi Owusu co-wrote "Odo Ntia," to express her promise of love to her beloved. In the mid-tempo song, the genre-defying Ghanaian singer expresses her affection for her loved one and promises to take good care of him. It is a follow-up to her earlier hit, "Pray For Me," in which she asks her significant other for assurance of his love.



"Odo Ntia" exemplifies TiTi Owusu's growth as a vocalist and lyricist. The 26-year-old singer remembers penning the words to the song at a session with Jayso, her mentor and the CEO of Skillions Global, the independent record label to which she is signed.



Despite taking a break from releasing music in approximately three years, TiTi Owusu has worked on a number of projects, including BRYAN THE MENSAH's "Until I See You" and Mr Drew's chart-topping "Better." She also delighted and grew her fan base with spectacular live performances at key events including Rapperholic 2021, Rhythms on Da Runway, Debonair Fashion Brunch as well as Liberia’s prestigious Brunch N Vibes.



About TiTi Owusu



TiTi Owusu is a Ghanaian genre-less and genre-bending singer and songwriter who earned the love and attention of Ghanaians after her participation in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons. Signed to the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global, TiTi Owusu has shown to be genre versatile after experimenting with R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers rock, highlife, and many more.



TiTi Owusu made her debut in 2019 with the women empowerment anthem “Karma” which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany and showed the lovebird in her, in the Moelogo-assisted “Pray For Me.” TiTi Owusu began music as a child, accompanying her grandmother to The Church of Pentecost in Lapaz. Parties, weddings, and school events presented the perfect opportunity for TiTi to showcase her singing skills outside the church.



Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Etta James, Asa, and J Cole are among TiTi's musical influences. She views live performances as her major strength as an artist because they allow her to interact with a live audience, and showcase her powerful, soulful and dynamic vocal range.



