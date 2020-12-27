Tabloid News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: GH Base

‘Those who celebrated Christmas have booked their tickets to hell’- Nyame Somafo Yaw

Founder of Asomdwee Ntonton Nkabom Som, Nyame Somafo Yaw

Founder and leader of Asomdwee Ntonton Nkabom Som(church), Nyame Somafo Yaw has said that the celebration of Christmas has not been approved by God hence any person that celebrates it is hell-bound.



He argued that the only festival that is acceptable in the eyes of God is Rabbi Festival and all other festivals like Christmas will only widen people’s path to hell.



He dropped this interesting comment during an interview with Kastle FM.



“Now that, God’s festival has finally arrived in Ghana. It is not only Christmas but other traditional festivals like Akwambo that the people of Gomoa celebrate. Some people also have festivals like Akwesidae but God doesn’t approve of any of these festivals.



“So these festivals are celebrated every year but those who celebrate continue to be sick, and their afflictions continue to persist. This is the time that God’s festival has arrived in Ghana and when you come to be part of the Rabbi Festival you’d say that all my problems have gone,” he said.

